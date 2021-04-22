Theodore Roosevelt stops by Roosevelt Park Zoo to educate kids on Earth Day

Kids learned a lesson about Earth Day at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

The kindergarteners from Max Public School went on a field trip and some of them even got to hang out with Teddy Roosevelt.

He even spoke to some adults about the importance of Earth Day.

Some kids we spoke to say they learned a valuable lesson to make the planet a better place.

“If you see trash, don’t leave it,” said Gavin Sobieck.

“And if you see trash, that means helping the earth,” said Gunner Wilen.

Some of the kids put to use what they learned, and walked around the entrance picking up trash.