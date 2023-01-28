(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They’ve also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk, or proximity to probable natural disasters is an important first step in making a plan. Tools like Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security’s National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in North Dakota. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with a total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Rolette County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 8.0 (1 shelter in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 675,887 people (84,540 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#49. Mountrail County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.3 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 869,682 people (84,507 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#48. Ramsey County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.2 (2 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,062,786 people (705,587 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#47. Williams County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.8 (8 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,156,469 people (1,213,978 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#46. McKenzie County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.8 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,797,994 people (522,680 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#45. Grand Forks County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.9 (16 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,234,580 people (1,633,500 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#44. Sioux County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 25.0 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,983,646 people (358,717 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#43. Cass County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.5 (54 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,391,909 people (8,036,843 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 9

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#42. Benson County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.8 (2 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,580,115 people (705,229 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#41. Ransom County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.2 (2 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,512,115 people (710,563 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#40. Stark County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.7 (13 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,958,734 people (1,622,002 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#39. Burleigh County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.8 (39 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,565,790 people (5,448,630 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 9

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#38. Dickey County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.9 (2 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,174,766 people (710,581 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#37. Kidder County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.7 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,708,970 people (352,574 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#36. Eddy County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.1 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,826,156 people (352,566 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#35. Adams County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.7 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,609,343 people (349,181 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#34. Morton County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.6 (15 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,659,439 people (1,533,701 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#33. Ward County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.9 (32 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,263,442 people (2,971,022 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#32. Bottineau County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.6 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,939,832 people (253,804 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#31. McLean County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.1 (5 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,320,883 people (422,928 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#30. Steele County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.5 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,729,144 people (350,235 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#29. Golden Valley County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.2 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,594,536 people (355,053 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#28. Richland County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.5 (12 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,815,853 people (3,940,571 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#27. Pierce County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.3 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,281,476 people (253,646 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#26. Cavalier County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.5 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,473,638 people (1,060,643 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#25. Grant County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.1 (2 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,198,341 people (169,233 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#24. Traill County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.4 (7 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,043,994 people (1,925,443 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#23. Foster County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.3 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,083,893 people (783,929 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#22. Griggs County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 89.2 (2 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,589,831 people (708,244 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#21. Emmons County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 90.5 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,823,854 people (524,719 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#20. Burke County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 91.9 (2 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,780,661 people (169,385 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#19. McHenry County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.3 (5 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,529,908 people (679,121 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#18. Walsh County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 103.5 (11 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,758,969 people (931,166 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

#17. Sargent County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 104.2 (4 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,794,764 people (1,412,551 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#16. McIntosh County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 116.8 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,204,361 people (518,848 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#15. Billings County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 119.2 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,073,182 people (84,514 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#14. Barnes County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 119.6 (13 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,990,643 people (2,172,783 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#13. Wells County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 124.0 (5 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,149,194 people (691,284 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#12. Slope County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 129.0 (1 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,937,290 people (84,764 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#11. Mercer County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 130.9 (11 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,072,302 people (930,627 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#10. Stutsman County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 133.8 (29 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,536,895 people (4,018,428 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#9. Nelson County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 164.7 (5 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 57,988,797 people (1,759,960 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#8. Logan County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 165.4 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 57,730,981 people (1,047,240 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#7. Divide County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 182.1 (4 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,421,767 people (338,662 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#6. Towner County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 182.6 (4 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 65,003,973 people (1,423,587 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#5. Renville County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 214.8 (5 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,166,108 people (422,907 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#4. Sheridan County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 225.9 (3 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,115,361 people (253,852 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#3. Pembina County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 231.5 (16 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,030,584 people (2,421,314 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

#2. Bowman County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 264.6 (8 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,234,888 people (944,543 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#1. LaMoure County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 335.5 (14 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 110,916,679 people (4,628,553 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.