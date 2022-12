STACKER — Business is booming here in Bismarck — or, at least, business jobs are. With plenty of programs ranging from new departments to new local operations opening up around the city, it only makes sense that more business jobs would spring up as well. But in terms of these business jobs, which ones bring home the most money for their work?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Bismarck, ND metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $58,710

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#15. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $59,850

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#14. Compliance officers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $63,610

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#13. Human resources specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $64,050

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#12. Training and development specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $64,820

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#11. Fundraisers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $65,030

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

#10. Cost estimators

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $66,460

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#9. Financial and investment analysts

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $67,140

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#8. Accountants and auditors

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $71,640

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#7. Credit analysts

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $71,820

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#6. Management analysts

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $73,280

– #453 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#5. Financial examiners

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $73,530

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#4. Loan officers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $84,520

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#3. Personal financial advisors

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $86,510

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#2. Project management specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $86,530

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#1. Labor relations specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $91,180

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.