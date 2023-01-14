BISMARCK, N.D. (STACKER) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace — and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in the Bismarck, ND metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

1 / 19

Canva

#19. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $48,100

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– Employment: 56,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)

— Napa, CA ($70,330)

2 / 19

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#18. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $51,530

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

3 / 19

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#17. Food service managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $57,300

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

4 / 19

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#16. Social and community service managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

5 / 19

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#15. Facilities managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $85,320

– #301 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

6 / 19

Pixabay

#14. General and operations managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $95,870

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

7 / 19

USACE NY // Flickr

#13. Construction managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $96,230

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

8 / 19

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#12. Public relations managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $108,220

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

9 / 19

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $108,460

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

10 / 19

Canva

#10. Sales managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $111,450

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

11 / 19

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#9. Administrative services managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $114,040

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

12 / 19

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Computer and information systems managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $114,620

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

13 / 19

NTNU // Flickr

#7. Natural sciences managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $117,890

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

14 / 19

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Human resources managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $118,140

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

15 / 19

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#5. Industrial production managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $120,210

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

16 / 19

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Education administrators, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $122,740

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

17 / 19

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Medical and health services managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $129,100

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

18 / 19

Canva

#2. Financial managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $132,570

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

19 / 19

Pixabay

#1. Architectural and engineering managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $133,330

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.