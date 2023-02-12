STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in the Bismarck, ND metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

#7. Biological technicians

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $37,910

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,770

– Employment: 76,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)

— Boulder, CO ($68,640)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)

#6. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $64,520

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#5. Conservation scientists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $70,580

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,230

– Employment: 22,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)

#4. Urban and regional planners

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $77,530

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,310

– Employment: 38,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($119,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)

#3. Hydrologists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $79,710

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

#2. Occupational health and safety specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#1. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $111,590

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.