The minimum wage rose in more than half of states this year. Here’s where everything stands now. (Getty Images)

STACKER — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Bismarck. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. First-line supervisors of personal service workers

– Median annual wage: $38,070

– Median hourly wage: $18.30

– Total employment: 70 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $38,010

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 840 people (11.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

– Median annual wage: $37,960

– Median hourly wage: $18.25

– Total employment: 210 people (2.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Educational instruction and library workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $37,390

– Median hourly wage: $17.98

– Total employment: 40 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Stockers and order fillers

– Median annual wage: $37,380

– Median hourly wage: $17.97

– Total employment: 1,010 people (14.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Substitute teachers, short-term

– Median annual wage: $37,350

– Median hourly wage: $17.96

– Total employment: 30 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Biological technicians

– Median annual wage: $37,320

– Median hourly wage: $17.94

– Total employment: 50 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

– Median annual wage: $37,240

– Median hourly wage: $17.91

– Total employment: 100 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Veterinary technologists and technicians

– Median annual wage: $36,750

– Median hourly wage: $17.67

– Total employment: 40 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

– Median annual wage: $36,410

– Median hourly wage: $17.51

– Total employment: 250 people (3.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

– Median annual wage: $36,310

– Median hourly wage: $17.46

– Total employment: 1,000 people (14.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Tellers

– Median annual wage: $36,000

– Median hourly wage: $17.31

– Total employment: 300 people (4.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Receptionists and information clerks

– Median annual wage: $35,850

– Median hourly wage: $17.24

– Total employment: 490 people (6.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

– Median annual wage: $35,450

– Median hourly wage: $17.04

– Total employment: 70 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Self-enrichment teachers

– Median annual wage: $35,300

– Median hourly wage: $16.97

– Total employment: 40 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

– Median annual wage: $34,960

– Median hourly wage: $16.81

– Total employment: 350 people (4.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Preschool teachers, except special education

– Median annual wage: $34,790

– Median hourly wage: $16.72

– Total employment: 120 people (1.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Home health and personal care aides

– Median annual wage: $34,770

– Median hourly wage: $16.72

– Total employment: 1,530 people (21.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Security guards

– Median annual wage: $34,590

– Median hourly wage: $16.63

– Total employment: 400 people (5.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $34,270

– Median hourly wage: $16.48

– Total employment: 1,340 people (18.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. School bus monitors

– Median annual wage: $33,370

– Median hourly wage: $16.05

– Total employment: 50 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Food servers, nonrestaurant

– Median annual wage: $32,880

– Median hourly wage: $15.81

– Total employment: 300 people (4.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Packers and packagers, hand

– Median annual wage: $32,710

– Median hourly wage: $15.73

– Total employment: 40 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Floral designers

– Median annual wage: $32,420

– Median hourly wage: $15.59

– Total employment: 40 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Counter and rental clerks

– Median annual wage: $32,210

– Median hourly wage: $15.49

– Total employment: 110 people (1.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Bakers

– Median annual wage: $31,970

– Median hourly wage: $15.37

– Total employment: 70 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Cooks, restaurant

– Median annual wage: $31,850

– Median hourly wage: $15.31

– Total employment: 670 people (9.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

– Median annual wage: $31,730

– Median hourly wage: $15.25

– Total employment: 80 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

– Median annual wage: $31,650

– Median hourly wage: $15.22

– Total employment: 120 people (1.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Airfield operations specialists

– Median annual wage: $31,370

– Median hourly wage: $15.08

– Total employment: 70 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Retail salespersons

– Median annual wage: $31,360

– Median hourly wage: $15.08

– Total employment: 2,380 people (33.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Recreation workers

– Median annual wage: $31,160

– Median hourly wage: $14.98

– Total employment: 210 people (2.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

– Median annual wage: $30,950

– Median hourly wage: $14.88

– Total employment: 220 people (3.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Coaches and scouts

– Median annual wage: $30,620

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 210 people (2.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Food preparation workers

– Median annual wage: $30,370

– Median hourly wage: $14.60

– Total employment: 110 people (1.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Gambling dealers

– Median annual wage: $29,980

– Median hourly wage: $14.41

– Total employment: 300 people (4.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Motor vehicle operators, all other

– Median annual wage: $29,750

– Median hourly wage: $14.30

– Total employment: 60 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

– Median annual wage: $29,560

– Median hourly wage: $14.21

– Total employment: 120 people (1.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Cashiers

– Median annual wage: $29,510

– Median hourly wage: $14.19

– Total employment: 1,460 people (20.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Maids and housekeeping cleaners (tie)

– Median annual wage: $28,480

– Median hourly wage: $13.69

– Total employment: 480 people (6.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: $28,480

– Median hourly wage: $13.69

– Total employment: 240 people (3.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Bartenders

– Median annual wage: $28,280

– Median hourly wage: $13.60

– Total employment: 620 people (8.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Waiters and waitresses

– Median annual wage: $28,260

– Median hourly wage: $13.59

– Total employment: 880 people (12.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop (tie)

– Median annual wage: $28,250

– Median hourly wage: $13.58

– Total employment: 230 people (3.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Amusement and recreation attendants (tie)

– Median annual wage: $28,250

– Median hourly wage: $13.58

– Total employment: 310 people (4.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Fast food and counter workers

– Median annual wage: $27,540

– Median hourly wage: $13.24

– Total employment: 1,980 people (27.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Animal caretakers

– Median annual wage: $27,370

– Median hourly wage: $13.16

– Total employment: 120 people (1.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Childcare workers

– Median annual wage: $26,860

– Median hourly wage: $12.92

– Total employment: 630 people (8.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Dishwashers

– Median annual wage: $26,690

– Median hourly wage: $12.83

– Total employment: 160 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

– Median annual wage: $23,090

– Median hourly wage: $11.10

– Total employment: 100 people (1.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This article originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.