STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Bismarck, ND Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Bismarck from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#38. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Lakeland in 2015-2019: 10 (#157 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Migration from Bismarck to Lakeland: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 10 to Bismarck

#37. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Little Rock in 2015-2019: 11 (#156 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Migration from Bismarck to Little Rock: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 11 to Bismarck

#36. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Duluth in 2015-2019: 11 (#72 most common destination from Duluth)

– Migration from Bismarck to Duluth: 12 (#44 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 1 to Duluth

#35. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Sacramento in 2015-2019: 12 (#216 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from Bismarck to Sacramento: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 12 to Bismarck

#34. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 12 (#90 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Migration from Bismarck to Sioux Falls: 18 (#36 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 6 to Sioux Falls

#33. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 13 (#179 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Migration from Bismarck to Milwaukee: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 13 to Bismarck

#32. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from North Port in 2015-2019: 13 (#182 most common destination from North Port)

– Migration from Bismarck to North Port: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 13 to Bismarck

#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Orlando in 2015-2019: 13 (#251 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Bismarck to Orlando: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 13 to Bismarck

#30. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 14 (#71 most common destination from Cheyenne)

– Migration from Bismarck to Cheyenne: 40 (#25 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 26 to Cheyenne

#29. Ames, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Ames in 2015-2019: 17 (#64 most common destination from Ames)

– Migration from Bismarck to Ames: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 17 to Bismarck

#28. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Anchorage in 2015-2019: 18 (#157 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Migration from Bismarck to Anchorage: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 18 to Bismarck

#27. Casper, WY Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Casper in 2015-2019: 21 (#27 most common destination from Casper)

– Migration from Bismarck to Casper: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 21 to Bismarck

#26. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 23 (#224 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Bismarck to Virginia Beach: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 23 to Bismarck

#25. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Rapid City in 2015-2019: 23 (#57 most common destination from Rapid City)

– Migration from Bismarck to Rapid City: 124 (#8 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 101 to Rapid City

#24. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 24 (#97 most common destination from Ann Arbor)

– Migration from Bismarck to Ann Arbor: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 24 to Bismarck

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 27 (#235 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Bismarck to Philadelphia: 60 (#19 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 33 to Philadelphia

#22. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from New York in 2015-2019: 29 (#291 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Bismarck to New York: 10 (#47 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 19 to Bismarck

#21. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 33 (#30 most common destination from St. Cloud)

– Migration from Bismarck to St. Cloud: 9 (#50 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 24 to Bismarck

#20. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Richmond in 2015-2019: 34 (#130 most common destination from Richmond)

– Migration from Bismarck to Richmond: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 34 to Bismarck

#19. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 37 (#172 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Bismarck to Jacksonville: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 37 to Bismarck

#18. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Tucson in 2015-2019: 39 (#140 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from Bismarck to Tucson: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 39 to Bismarck

#17. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 42 (#182 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Bismarck to San Antonio: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 42 to Bismarck

#16. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 42 (#255 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Bismarck to Phoenix: 135 (#7 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 93 to Phoenix

#15. Missoula, MT Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Missoula in 2015-2019: 42 (#24 most common destination from Missoula)

– Migration from Bismarck to Missoula: 137 (#5 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 95 to Missoula

#14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Detroit in 2015-2019: 50 (#166 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Bismarck to Detroit: 40 (#25 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 10 to Bismarck

#13. Rockford, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Rockford in 2015-2019: 55 (#36 most common destination from Rockford)

– Migration from Bismarck to Rockford: 21 (#35 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 34 to Bismarck

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Denver in 2015-2019: 58 (#189 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Bismarck to Denver: 108 (#9 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 50 to Denver

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Seattle in 2015-2019: 59 (#188 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Bismarck to Seattle: 183 (#3 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 124 to Seattle

#10. Columbia, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Columbia in 2015-2019: 60 (#38 most common destination from Columbia)

– Migration from Bismarck to Columbia: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 60 to Bismarck

#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Houston in 2015-2019: 67 (#205 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Bismarck to Houston: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 67 to Bismarck

#8. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 67 (#24 most common destination from Las Cruces)

– Migration from Bismarck to Las Cruces: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 67 to Bismarck

#7. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Boise City in 2015-2019: 68 (#68 most common destination from Boise City)

– Migration from Bismarck to Boise City: 76 (#13 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 8 to Boise City

#6. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from San Diego in 2015-2019: 68 (#192 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Bismarck to San Diego: 79 (#11 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 11 to San Diego

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 75 (#235 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Bismarck to Los Angeles: 23 (#34 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 52 to Bismarck

#4. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 182 (#76 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Bismarck to Minneapolis: 179 (#4 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 3 to Bismarck

#3. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Macon in 2015-2019: 204 (#7 most common destination from Macon)

– Migration from Bismarck to Macon: 0 (#76 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 204 to Bismarck

#2. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 385 (#3 most common destination from Grand Forks)

– Migration from Bismarck to Grand Forks: 367 (#2 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 18 to Bismarck

#1. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck from Fargo in 2015-2019: 744 (#3 most common destination from Fargo)

– Migration from Bismarck to Fargo: 699 (#1 most common destination from Bismarck)

– Net migration: 45 to Bismarck

