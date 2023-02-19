STACKER — Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in North Dakota with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

1 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. LaMoure County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 4,033

2 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dunn County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #16

– Estimated county population: 4,465

3 / 25

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#23. Ward County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #8

– Estimated county population: 68,466

4 / 25

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Barnes County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #17

– Estimated county population: 10,402

5 / 25

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#21. Morton County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #12

– Estimated county population: 31,503

6 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Emmons County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 3,187

7 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Divide County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,277

8 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nelson County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,789

9 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Richland County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Quality of life rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #13

– Estimated county population: 16,156

10 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grant County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,215

11 / 25

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#15. Grand Forks County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #9

– Estimated county population: 69,481

12 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Towner County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Quality of life rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,108

13 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Eddy County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,179

14 / 25

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. McKenzie County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #44

– Estimated county population: 15,242

15 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ramsey County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #18

– Estimated county population: 11,388

16 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Walsh County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #5

– Estimated county population: 10,437

17 / 25

northlight // Shutterstock

#9. Kidder County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,458

18 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hettinger County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,438

19 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pierce County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #44

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 3,928

20 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. McIntosh County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #20

– Estimated county population: 2,440

21 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sheridan County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #NR

— Quality of life rank: #NR

— Length of life rank: #NR

– Estimated county population: 1,275

22 / 25

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mountrail County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #46

– Estimated county population: 10,502

23 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benson County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 14% (6 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #47

– Estimated county population: 6,762

24 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 16% (8 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #45

– Estimated county population: 14,165

25 / 25

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sioux County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 18% (10 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #48

— Length of life rank: #48

– Estimated county population: 4,173

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.