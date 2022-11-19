STACKER– Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the ‘60s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.

50. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 326

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#1007 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #34

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322

49. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 326

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #35

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789

48. Kristi

Kristi is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 328

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #182

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,736

47. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 331

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #23

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883

46. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 338

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #32

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967

45. Karla

Karla is a name of Scandinavian origin meaning “strength”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 341

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #176

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,564

44. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 345

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#16 most common name, -24.9% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897

43. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 353

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #41

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468

42. Paula

Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning “small”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 354

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #54

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 80,506

41. Jill

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 354

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #61

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 69,144

40. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 360

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #33

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212

39. Connie

Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 379

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #62

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215

38. Jodi

Jodi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jewish woman”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 389

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #136

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 26,689

37. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 396

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #39

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778

36. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 397

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #20

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429

35. Sheila

Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 404

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #59

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071

34. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 404

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #40

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119

33. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 405

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #12

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434

32. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 409

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #44

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607

31. Kim

Kim is a name of English origin meaning “kingly”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 410

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #43

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,378

30. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 420

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #30

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078

29. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 422

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #25

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770

28. Shelly

Shelly is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sloped meadow”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 425

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #108

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 35,626

27. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 426

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457

26. Cindy

Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 436

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #46

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589

25. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 437

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184

24. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 439

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #38

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341

23. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 457

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #36

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441

22. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 474

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #28

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650

21. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 498

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #29

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834

20. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 499

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #10

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606

19. Laurie

Laurie is a name of Latin origin meaning “sweet bay tree”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 520

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #58

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,452

18. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 525

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #21

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750

17. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 528

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #24

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776

16. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 562

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #37

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291

15. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 567

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137

14. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 604

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812

13. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 636

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412

12. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 642

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #14

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948

11. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 706

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #13

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218

10. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 752

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #26

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707

9. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 800

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092

8. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 952

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285

7. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 965

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044

6. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,050

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483

5. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,085

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661

4. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,117

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #18

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151

3. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,204

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #15

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561

2. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,241

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#168 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223

1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

North Dakota

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,503

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#168 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #1

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.