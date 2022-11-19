STACKER– Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the ‘60s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
50. Robin
Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 326
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#1007 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322
49. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 326
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
48. Kristi
Kristi is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 328
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #182
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,736
47. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 331
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883
46. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 338
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967
45. Karla
Karla is a name of Scandinavian origin meaning “strength”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 341
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#362 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #176
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,564
44. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 345
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#16 most common name, -24.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
43. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 353
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
42. Paula
Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning “small”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 354
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 80,506
41. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 354
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 69,144
40. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 360
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212
39. Connie
Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 379
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215
38. Jodi
Jodi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jewish woman”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 389
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #136
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 26,689
37. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 396
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#242 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778
36. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 397
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
35. Sheila
Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 404
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071
34. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 404
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
33. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 405
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
32. Rhonda
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 409
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607
31. Kim
Kim is a name of English origin meaning “kingly”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 410
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,378
30. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 420
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078
29. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 422
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770
28. Shelly
Shelly is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sloped meadow”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 425
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #108
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 35,626
27. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 426
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
26. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 436
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
25. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 437
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
24. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 439
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
23. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 457
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441
22. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 474
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
21. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 498
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#427 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834
20. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 499
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
19. Laurie
Laurie is a name of Latin origin meaning “sweet bay tree”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 520
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,452
18. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 525
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
17. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 528
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
16. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 562
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291
15. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 567
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
14. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 604
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
13. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 636
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
12. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 642
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
11. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 706
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
10. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 752
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
9. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 800
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#486 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
8. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 952
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
7. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 965
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
6. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,050
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
5. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,085
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
4. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,117
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151
3. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,204
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#347 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,241
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#168 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
North Dakota
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,503
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#168 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980
