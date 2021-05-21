Think Mandan’s Dog Town Dog Park needs improvement? Now’s your chance to tell Parks & Rec

Mandan wants input from you and your four-legged friend.

The Parks and Recreation Department is asking dog owners about the Mandan’s Dog Town Dog Park.

In a new survey, they are asking for input for any improvements to the park such as a fence to divide bigger dogs from smaller dogs.

Another question on the survey asks dog owners if there should be a second dog park added to north Mandan.

The results of the survey will be presented at a park board meeting on June 14. They will also be opened to any public comment.

You can fill out the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y3G6CKD