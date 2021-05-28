‘This is our busiest time’: local tackle store sees rush ahead of holiday weekend

Fishing season is here, and many are hitting the water for Memorial Day weekend. We stopped by a local tackle shop to see how they’re preparing.



“It gets nice and boom they all come in,” said Wade Anderson, President of Dakota Tackle.



Some started fishing earlier for tournaments, but for many this is their first time out on the water this season.

“It’s usually the first big weekend, and then everybody get the itch to go camping. Get a camping spot, and go fishing for the weekend,” said Brock Garaas, a local Fisherman.



Wade Anderson, President of Dakota Tackle says they are doing everything they can to get people ready to cast their lines.

“This is our busiest time. We always tease. We harvest in the spring and farmers harvest in the fall,” said Anderson.



Anderson says the pandemic has presented some challenges.



“This year it’s been tougher. Not so much on the components. On the electronics, motors, rods, reels, tackle boxes. Is that because of the chips? The chip shortage? Chips and plastics,” said Anderson.



Even with the water receding from some of the ramps, Anderson says, where there’s a will, there’s a way.



“They will find a place to go. They will fish from shore. They will fish from this boat that boat. They take their smaller boat. People will get out,” said Anderson.



“It’s relaxing. You forget about work. I really enjoy fishing with my kids. I have a four, six and a one year old, but she hasn’t been in a boat yet,” said local fisherman, Brock Garaas.



He recently won a fishing tournament, so we had to ask.

Do you have a secret spot?

“No, it’s different every year,” said Garaas.



Any North Dakotan who wants to give fishing a try, can do that on free fishing weekend June 5th and 6th. All anglers older than 16 can fish any North Dakota water without a license.