BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Three 18-year-old males have suffered serious injuries as the result of a rollover crash in Rolette County.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:41 a.m., a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling southbound on BIA RD 7 when it failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle then went off the road to the east, where it overcorrected, crossed both lanes, and entered the west ditch before rotating clockwise on the road, entering the ditch, and rolling.

After the collision, two 18-year-old male passengers (one from Belcourt and one from Devils Lake) were ejected, and found unconscious on the ground near the pickup. The third passenger, also an 18-year-old male from Devils Lake, was found outside the pickup sitting and conscious. The driver of the vehicle (an 18-year-old male from Belcourt) was observed to have fled the scene.

The three passengers of the Chevy Silverado all sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and have been transported to hospitals for treatment. The current status of the driver of the vehicle is unknown, and charges against him are currently pending.

The accident currently remains under investigation.