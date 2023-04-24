(KXNET) — The National Park Service is planning three deliberate, or “prescribed,” fires in Theodore Roosevelt National Park this year.

One in the North Unit will burn 669 acres in the northwest corner of the park.

The second and third burns will cover 479 acres total and will be conducted along the southeast corner of the park and in the Upper Paddock Trail area.

A prescribed burn conducted by the National Park Service. (Image: NPS)

Prescribed burns help clear invasive vegetation and promote native prairie restoration. Burns can help prevent the spread of currently burning coal seam fires, reduce natural fuels for wildfires, and create a fire break that helps slow or stop a fire.

These burns will only occur when conditions such as humidity, wind, and temperature are conducive to prescribed fire operations.

For more information about Theodore Roosevelt National Park visit www.nps.gov/thro.