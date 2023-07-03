MEDORA, ND (KXNET) — Three people were hurt Saturday when a vehicle overturned following a tire blowout on I-94.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a vehicle carrying four people from Belgrade, Montana, was traveling east on the interstate near Medora when the rear passenger side tire blew out.

The driver then apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, entered the median and rolled over, coming to rest on the passenger side.

Three of the four occupants sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital in Dickinson.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.