BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Three individuals — including a three-year-old child — have been injured in a collision between a vehicle and a semi truck on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:45 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 (roughly four miles east of Ray), while a Freightliner semi truck hauling a tanker trailer was traveling south on an unnamed road. The Freightliner failed to yield the right of way, and crossed the westbound lanes before entering the median crossover, turning east onto Highway 2, and entering the right eastbound lane in front of the Hyundai. The Hyundai then struck the rear end of the Freightliner’s trailer. The Freightliner came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, with the Hyundai eventually coming to rest in the south ditch.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai — a 34-year-old man and 20-year-old woman from Plentywood, Montana — received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision. A third passenger in the back seat (a 3-year-old child, also from Plentywood) suffered minor injuries. All three were transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the Freightliner — a 37-year-old male from Winona, TX — was uninjured. Charges against him are currently pending.

The case currently remains under investigation.