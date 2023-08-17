BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Supreme Court Thursday issued a series of opinions that effectively stop three lawyers from practicing law in North Dakota.

Mark J. Pilch, a Fargo attorney, had his license to practice law in North Dakota suspended for one year and one day, and has been disbarred from practicing law in North Dakota, effectively immediately. The court found Pilch had, essentially, fallen short of standards of conduct expected in representing a client and performing in the courtroom. In a separate action, the North Dakota Supreme Court disbarred Pilch from the practice of law in the state, effective immediately, and ordered him to pay restitution to a client in the amount of $2,250 within 30 days of the judgment. Pilch cannot apply for reinstatement to practice law in North Dakota for a minimum of five years. You can read the court’s opinion on the suspension here and the court’s opinion on the disbarment here.

Kristin A. Overboe, a Fargo attorney, had her license to practice law in North Dakota suspended for six months and one day. The court found Overboe failed to properly represent a client according to numerous rules of conduct expected of an attorney. When the suspension expires, Overboe will be required to prove rehabilitation if she wants to apply for reinstatement to practice law in the state. You can read the court’s opinion on the suspension here.

Stephen J. Baird, a Fargo attorney, had his license to practice law in North Dakota suspended for six months and one day, and was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a client within 30 days of the judgment. The court found found Baird failed to properly represent a client according to numerous rules of conduct expected of an attorney. When the suspension expires, Baird will be required to prove rehabilitation if he wants to apply for reinstatement to practice law in the state. You can read the court’s opinion on the suspension here.