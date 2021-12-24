Three North Dakota lawmakers announce reelection campaigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three Republican North Dakota lawmakers representing the southwestern part of the state have announced their reelection campaigns.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Reps. Jim Schmidt of Huff; Karen Rohr of Mandan; and Sen. David Schaible of Mott will all run for a fourth time to return to the Capitol.

The three lawmakers were all first elected in 2010 and represent part of Morton County and the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Ninety-nine seats will be up for grabs in next year’s election due to redistricting.

Political parties are expected to hold their endorsing conventions for candidates early next year.