BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bank of North Dakota is sharing three brief tips on its Facebook page that can save people a lot of unnecessary trouble when it comes to scams and fraud in the digital age.
The tips:
- Always keep a close watch on your bank accounts. If you notice anything suspicious, act immediately by contacting your bank.
- Never fall for requests to wire money or share your credit card details with unknown sources.
- Take advantage of transaction alerts provided by your bank or financial institutions.
Three simple tips that can go a long way to fending off many digital scams and frauds.