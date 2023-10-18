BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bank of North Dakota is sharing three brief tips on its Facebook page that can save people a lot of unnecessary trouble when it comes to scams and fraud in the digital age.

The tips:

Always keep a close watch on your bank accounts. If you notice anything suspicious, act immediately by contacting your bank. Never fall for requests to wire money or share your credit card details with unknown sources. Take advantage of transaction alerts provided by your bank or financial institutions.

Three simple tips that can go a long way to fending off many digital scams and frauds.