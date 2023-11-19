NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Three teenage girls have been rushed to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Lidgerwood.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, November 19th, a Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on Richland County Road 17 when it left the roadway to the right and continued into an agricultural field. The vehicle then continued south through the field and vaulted before striking the embankment of 94th Street Southeast.

The vehicle eventually came to rest in the field south of 94th Street SE. Both the driver and two passengers — all 13-year-old girls from Lidgerwood — sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and all were transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for treatment.

The accident currently remains under investigation. Charges against the driver are pending.