Smokeless does not mean harmless. That’s the caution health officials want tobacco users to know as they mark ‘Through With Chew’ week.

“There are times it was difficult because you feel a little crabby when you’re craving a little cigarette and other people that are non-smokers, they don’t understand,” said Anna, who has been trying to quit smoking.

Anna has been using tobacco since high school. She worries about the consequences it could have on her.

“It actually scares me, that’s one of the biggest reasons why I do wanna quit because I want to live for as long as possible. I am scared of lung cancer, COPDI, you know when I’m around and you see people carry around little oxygen tanks I think oh, I don’t want that to be me,” she said.

Smokers like Anna stand the risk of lung and throat cancers, long term respiratory diseases among other sicknesses but health experts say the consequences for those who chew are the same if not direr.

Tobacco Treatment Specialist Bonnie Riely said, “It’s hard to quit smoking but it’s even harder for smokeless tobacco users because they have a constant level of nicotine in their mouths and if they swallow the juices or if they sleep with it that’s even harder. There are 20 cancer-causing agents in tobacco chew.”



That’s why every year, smokeless tobacco users are encouraged to pick a date and kick the chew as they work toward ending their relationship with tobacco.

Riely, who works at First District Health Unit, said picking a date to quit improves the chances of an individual’s success.



“I encourage people to use some type of counseling and that could be through ND Quit or it could be through my kick start class. Also, nicotine replacement products. People that go without any type of medication are only 5% successful so using the patches, the gum, the lozenges. Chantix works very well for smokeless tobacco users. Using those products will make their quit a lot easier,” she added.



Officials say there is no such thing as safe tobacco. Smokeless tobacco users are at risk of lung, mouth, tongue and throat cancers.

They are also at high risk of leukoplakia which is mostly a noncancerous disease of the mouth but in some cases could degenerate into cancers.

Smokeless tobacco users in the Minot area and in Ward County can visit FDHU for a free oral screening this week.

About 11 percent of North Dakota adult males reported using smokeless tobacco over a 30-day period in 2020, according to state data.