Tigirlily excited to return to ND to perform at State Fair

Concerts at the North Dakota State Fair continue Wednesday night with Sawyer Brown taking the stage.

But before the popular country music band performs, a North Dakota duo will appear as the opening act.

Tigirlily arrived Wednesday from Nashville to perform at the 2021 fair.

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh have always had a passion for music through singing and writing songs together. Born and raised in Hazen, they created Tigirlily eight years ago with the hopes of pursuing their music dreams.

The name Tigirlily was carefully chosen for its significance to the women.

“So at 14 and 16, we officially came up with the name Tigirlily, which stems from the first wildflowers to grow in our parents backyard in North Dakota,” Krista explained. “And we said, hey, we’re going to make this a band, make this a thing. And I don’t know if we thought this is going to be our career for life type of thing, we just knew we loved music and we love to do it and we wanted to be on stage as much as possible.”

Growing up, the sisters attended many North Dakota State Fairs and even performed in the singing competitions as solo acts, before getting the chance to play on the smaller stages.

Recently, they signed a recording deal with Monument Records in Nashville.

And getting to perform on the main stage at the North Dakota State Fair is, for them, another exciting moment in a thriving music career.

“For that to be happening this year, and it’s already been just an amazing year in our career, it’s going to be a little icing on the cake for sure to come home and play the main stage at the North Dakota State Fair and see so many friends and family and just look out into the audience — when we come home it’s like, oh, those are our people,” Kendra said.

Kendra and Krista say Wednesday’s performance is a celebration of their careers and a way to thank North Dakota for all the continued support the last eight years.

“We appreciate North Dakota so much. They’ve been so supportive of us throughout the years even before the record deal, before our song went number one. They have been so supportive through it all and been our day ones,” Krista said. “It’s just fun, it feels like super supportive, super welcoming and we just want to give people the best show possible.”

Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m., with Tigirlily performing at 8 p.m.

