Tigirlily, the country-music duo from Hazen, is going on tour and is coming to the Magic City for Norsk Høstfest.

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh posted a video with the upcoming tour dates on their Instagram account with Sept. 28 set for Minot, the same day as Big & Rich.

“We are so excited because we are coming to a city near you this summer, a lot in June, and July, and August, and September, and October,” the pair said. “We never travel this much ever…we want to see you, it’s going to be such a great summer.”

Their tour will last from June to October with stops in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, Iowa and more. For tickets and the full tour list, head to Tigilily.com.