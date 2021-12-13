Tigirlily teams up with NDDOT for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Over the coming weeks, you may see an increase in the number of patrols out and about on North Dakota roads.

That’s because the North Dakota Department of Transportation is teaming up with North Dakota country music duo Tigirlily to produce a series of PSA’s encouraging North Dakotans to drive sober or get pulled over.

“When you drive impaired, you put yourself and others at risk. Too many crashes in North Dakota involve someone who is under the influence and these crashes are totally preventable. Always drive sober or find a sober ride,” said Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh.

The campaign will run from Dec. 17 through Jan. 31.