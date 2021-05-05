Tigirlily to perform homecoming concert in Medora

Tigirlily is heading back to the Peace Garden State!

The North Dakota-born, Nashville-based country music duo will headline a performance in Medora at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre in July.

It will mark their first performance in North Dakota as major record label artists after they struck a deal with Monument Records earlier this year. Their single “Somebody Does” reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts.

The performance will be Monday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

VIP tickets will go on sale on May 11, and tickets will be open to the general public on May 18.

