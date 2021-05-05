Tigirlily to perform homecoming concert in Medora

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tigirlily is heading back to the Peace Garden State!

The North Dakota-born, Nashville-based country music duo will headline a performance in Medora at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre in July.

It will mark their first performance in North Dakota as major record label artists after they struck a deal with Monument Records earlier this year. Their single “Somebody Does” reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts.

The performance will be Monday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

VIP tickets will go on sale on May 11, and tickets will be open to the general public on May 18.

CLICK HERE for a link to buy tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News