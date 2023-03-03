BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota’s capital city of Bismarck has stood for over 200 years, and it has seen its fair share of great events. In order to celebrate not only the stories of the city but also the long history of the state itself, a new printed book detailing Bismarck through the years will be hitting the shelves soon.

This ‘Timeline of Bismarck History’ was created by the Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) — a group founded in 2019 with the express goal of advancing event awareness and promoting the shared past of the community. The 90-page book focuses on eight main timelines, beginning with the pre-city Native Landscape of the area, as well as a breakdown of the previous 300 years of history. This breakdown includes the following sections:

Pre-Founding (1738-1872)

Bismarck’s Early Years (1872-1898)

Growing Capital City (1898-1930)

Tumultuous Years (1930-1945)

Post-WWII and Mid-Century Growth (1945-1965)

A Maturing City (1965-1999)

The book then concludes with a segment focused on Bismarck Today, ranging from 1999 to 2022.

To celebrate the release of the timeline, a party has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 15, at 5:00 p.m. at the Junper Workantile building (located at 122 North Fourth Street in Bismarck). The print edition of the timeline will be available free of charge to those who attend the event, in limited quantities (limit one per person). Those unable to attend can obtain their copies at the Community Development Department on the second floor of the Bismarck City/County Building (221 North Fifth Street) and the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

To learn more about the Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission and the timeline of the city, as well as to view an online version of the timeline, view this page on the City of Bismarck’s website.