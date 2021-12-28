Tips on how to prevent frostbite as wind chill warnings, advisories pop up

A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown Lincoln, Neb. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

As temperatures continue to drop throughout the week, it won’t take long for frostbite to set in.

Frostbite most often affects people’s feet and hands.

WDAY spoke to a nurse practitioner at Sanford Health for tips about how to prevent it.

Kristina Gresh says it’s important to dress in layers and make sure you have a hat and gloves with you. If your fingers start to tingle and change color, it might be time to head inside.

And if the kids want to go play outside, it’s best to not let them out for too long.

“If it is really cold but the kids need to go outside and play it, maybe limit it to 10, 15 minutes and then get them back inside so they can get warmed up,” said Gresh.

She says that serious cases of frostbite are relatively uncommon at Sanford.