Tokio woman pleads guilty in 5-year-old foster child’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Tokio woman has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in connection with her 5-year-old foster child’s death.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Tuesday that Tammy Longie, also known as Tammy Onebear, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and child neglect. She’ll be sentenced in federal court in April.

Agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI found the child’s body in the basement of a home on the Spirit Lake Reservation in May 2020.

The child and a sibling were placed in foster care with Longie and her husband, Erich Longie, in July 2019.