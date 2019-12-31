Top 10 Stories on KXNet.com in 2019

  1. North Dakota Record Broken for Largest Walleye…Or Not https://www.kxnet.com/news/north-dakota-record-broken-for-largest-walleye-caught/
  2. Family with Williston ties ambushed in an attack in Mexico https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/family-from-williston-ambushed-in-attack-in-mexico/
  3. Help locate the owner of POW/MIA ring with BGE initials https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/help-locate-owner-of-pow-mia-ring-with-bge-initials/
  4. Mandan Police investigate RJR murders https://www.kxnet.com/news/mandan-police-investigating-bodies-found/
  5. Fire Engulfs a Hangar at Minot Air Force Base https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/fire-engulfs-a-hanger-at-minot-air-force-base/
  6. Fargo declares an emergency, prepares for major flooding https://www.kxnet.com/news/fargo-declares-emergency-prepares-for-major-flooding/
  7. Rollover Bus Crash Carrying Junior High Volleyball Team https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/junior-high-volleyball-team-in-the-hospital-after-morning-bus-crash/
  8. Watch how you drive on I-94 starting next week https://www.kxnet.com/news/state-news/watch-how-you-drive-on-i-94-starting-next-week/
  9. Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident https://www.kxnet.com/news/man-killed-in-oil-rig-accident/
  10. Explosion at new Trinity Hospital construction site in Minot https://www.kxnet.com/news/explosion-at-new-trinity-hospital-construction-site-in-minot/

