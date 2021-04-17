Top North Dakota legislator cited for driving under the influence

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser has been cited for driving under the influence. Louser issued a statement Saturday saying the highway patrol pulled him over late Thursday or early Friday in Bismarck.

Louser apologized in the statement and said he’s taking “the necessary next steps including an evaluation process.” He promised nothing like this will happen again.

A message The Associated Press left with the North Dakota Highway Patrol seeking more details wasn’t immediately returned. Louser is a 49-year-old Republican from Minot.