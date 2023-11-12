BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Man arrested for attempted murder in South Bismarck. Police arrested a man they say fired a gun at another man November 6. According to the police, the two men started arguing, and then one man took out a gun and fired a shot at the other man.

2: Carson Wentz signs with the Los Angeles Rams as a back-up quarterback. Bismarck native and North Dakota State alum Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz is expected to serve as the backup QB to Matthew Stafford, who has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. The Rams become Wentz’s third team in three years after playing for the Colts back in 2021 and the Commanders in 2022.

3: Man arrested for pepper-spraying five people in Minot. A 19-year-old Minot man was arrested November 4 after he sprayed pepper spray down a flight of stairs toward a group of people attending a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at the Minot Area Recovery Community Organization.

4: Dickinson woman thought she won $600 in the ND Lottery. It was actually $150,000. Her ticket was from the October 7 draw. She checked it at a lottery retailer and thought her winning numbers added up to $600. When she arrived at the Lottery office, she learned she made a mistake — her $600 ticket was actually worth $150,000 when the numbers were officially verified.

5: Fort Yates school superintendent arrested in Bismarck. At around 1:00 a.m, November 3, Bismarck Police arrested the Fort Yates public school superintendent. According to police, she was arrested near West Brandon Drive in Bismarck. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

6: North Dakota suspends former lawmaker Ray Holmberg’s teaching license. A North Dakota panel voted unanimously to suspend former state legislator Ray Holmberg’s lifetime teaching license, in the wake of his current charges. Holmberg was charged with traveling to Prague with the intent of paying for sex with a minor.

7: Strong El Nino winter coming: Will North Dakota be warmer than normal this year? Right now, the Climate Prediction Center’s map appears to show North Dakota will be among the states to experience a generally warmer than usual winter. While El Niño’s impacts are never a guarantee, the climate pattern tends to influence weather across the U.S. as it reaches peak strength in the winter.