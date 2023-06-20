Possible GUSTNADO: Tornado sirens were sounded in Rolette, North Dakota around 9:50 pm Tuesday night as a severe thunderstorm passed nearby. No tornado warnings were active and radar that shows wind speed and directions did appear to have mixed directions without any one area looking like a full tornado was there.

After speaking with the US National Weather Service Bismarck North Dakota it was determined that this will not be classified as a tornado. Thank you friends for chatting with me – those who shared this video and those at NWS!

Gustnado(or Gustinado) – A gustnado is a small, whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows. They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are not tornadoes. Since their origin is associated with cumuliform clouds, gustnadoes will be classified as Thunderstorm Wind events. Like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage.

Video of the spin up near the ground with no attachment to the cloud has been sent to us. If you know who owns the video or have one yourself, please send it to the link below so we may share it on our news sources. If there were any others who saw this please share.