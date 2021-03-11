Total Burn Ban issued for Morton County

(KX NEWS)– The Morton County Board of Commissioners, due to ongoing dry conditions, issued a total burn ban for Morton County Thursday, March 11.
According to the declaration: “The Morton County Board of Commissioners declares a Total Burn Ban on open burning (regardless of fire danger categories assigned per the North Dakota Fire Danger Rating Map) effective immediately until further notice.” The lone exception is the “responsible use of gas grills.”
That means starting fires in enclosed spaces, burning leaves, grass clippings and bonfires, etc. is prohibited. The use of charcoal or wood-fired grills are banned outside city limits, as are screened patio fireplaces and chimineas, gas camp stoves and smokers.
Incorporated cities in Morton County, including Almont, Flasher, Hebron, Mandan and New Salem are to follow their own ordinances, with the exception of Glen Ullin, which abides by Morton County procedures.
Violating the burn ban is a Class B misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.