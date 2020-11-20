KX News is proud to help serve our communities and make them better places to live. For so many in our state homelessness and poverty are a real thing. In the Bismarck-Mandan area 46% of those homeless are employed, while 30% of those homeless are children.

In our November Town Hall, A place to call home, we speak with those working diligently to make a better life for North Dakotans. Sherrice Roness is the Coordinator for Bismarck Public Schools Students in Transition Program, Mark Heinert works for Youthworks and is the Chair of the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People, and Sister Kathleen Atkinson operates Ministry on the Margins.

Click this link to see an entire list of resources in our area that you can either donate resources to, volunteer with, or how to contact if you need help