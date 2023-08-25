Minot Airforce Base, N.D. (KXNET) — Airmen who protect our country are 24% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than the general public, according to a study from the Department of Defense. That’s why tests are done on Air Force Bases across the country to determine if there are cancer-causing amounts of carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine, called PCBs for short.

Recent tests on Minot Airforce Base show some surfaces tested positive for toxic amounts of those chemicals.

PCBs are manmade toxic atoms used for industrial purposes until they were banned in 1979. But equipment made before then may still contain the chemicals. So, the EPA allows a small non-toxic amount to be on materials.

Recent tests on Minot Airforce Base show out of 300 surfaces tested, 30 came back positive for PCBs. Two of which are above the levels allowed by the EPA. Leaders say the chemicals are in the Launch Control Centers and Launch Control Equipment Buildings.

General Thomas Bussiere, The Commander of the Global Strike Command, told leaders at MAFB to immediately clean those surfaces. He also released a statement in a press release that reads in part:

“These results are just the first part of an extensive survey taking place at all our missile bases. As more results come, we will provide updates to our airmen and families, along with the resources they need to understand the results. My absolute priority is to provide Airmen with a safe and clean working environment, so they can carry out our nation’s most important missions.”

The results for air samples on MAFB tested negative for PCBs. The water and ground results are still pending.