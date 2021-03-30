TR 4 Heart and Soul in Bismarck to host unique Easter egg hunt this Friday

Several egg hunts have been set up across the community, but here’s one you might not have heard about.

TR 4 Heart and Soul is hosting a unique hunt that features pony rides, goats and a nacho bar.

TR Ranch has been around for about four years now, using therapeutic horse riding to improve the health and well-being of adults and children with disabilities.

They plan to use their ranch and trails to hide more than 1,200 eggs for some holiday fun this Friday.

Funds raised from this event will be put back into the facility so they can continue serving the community.

“People are looking for a reason to get out and have some fun. Snacks and horses, we think, are the best way to do so. We have less than 1 percent of our budget that goes to any payroll. So, we’re really lucky to have such a supportive community that will come on out and volunteer. Show their support for the horses and the riders,” said Katie Oakland, the Director of TR 4 Heart and Soul.

All ages and family sizes are welcome. We’re even told there will be a special appearance by Peter Cottontail.

TR 4 Heart and Soul is located at 93rd Street SE in Bismarck.

