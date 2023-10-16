BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Officials at Bis-Man Transit say a newly upgraded bus tracking mobile app is available for free that will let you know where any bus in the system is located at any given moment.

If you’re waiting for the bus to arrive, you’ll be able to tell exactly where the bus in on its route and roughly how long it will be before it reaches you.

Bis-Man Transit says the Passio Go app is free and can be downloaded to your mobile device from Google Play or the App Store.

With the app, CAT bus riders can access information about individual routes and schedules. Riders can also set bus arrival alerts and tag favorite routes and timing points. Additional alerts can be set for service changes or delays.

For a link to download the Passio Go app, visit www.bismantransit.com.