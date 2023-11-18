MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Traffic on Minot’s Highway 2 has slowed down on the afternoon of Saturday, November 18th, as crews attempt to clean up after an overpass hit which occurred earlier in the day.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an oversized load traveling westbound on Highway 2 has struck the 16th Street Southwest overpass, blocking the outside lane of travel and the very end of the acceleration lane.

Currently, traffic is still flowing on the highway, albeit with reduced speeds. The flow of traffic will occasionally be stopped while wrecker services attempt to dislodge the load from the crossbeams of the bridge. Below is a selection of footage from the scene.

Cleanup is expected to continue into the afternoon. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes when traveling through the affected area, or otherwise utilize extreme caution and plan for delays on Highway 2.