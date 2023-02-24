BURLINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A train apparently derailed early Friday morning near Burlington.

According to information from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, the 17-car train and two BNSF locomotives left the tracks around 3:00 a.m. near County Road 10 between Des Lacs and Burlington.

Authorities are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

There were no hazardous spills from the train derailment.

