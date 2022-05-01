Berthold Police now say there is no threat to the public anymore, and families can return to their homes now.

This after a train derailed and caught fire early this morning.

According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe, at about 1 AM Sunday, an eastbound BNSF Railway train derailed between Minot and Des Lacs and caught fire.

The derailed cars held containers carrying freight of all different materials.

Cars with hazardous materials were not derailed and have been cut from the train and moved away from the scene.

The company has been working all morning with local fire departments as they respond to a fire in containers carrying paper products and frozen foods.

There are no injuries at this time and the cause is still under investigation.