MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A training network aims to increase the workforce, right here in the state. The Western Region Economic Development hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday that people could attend to learn more about what Train ND does — including providing workforce training to meet the state’s needs.

Kenley Nebeker, the executive director of Train ND Northwest, explained that the organization is “Really trying to support the economy of North Dakota through being responsive to workforce training needs that industry and business bring to the table to us.”

The group is separated into four regions, which are each connected to a state junior college. There are many programs to choose from, and they range from technician and CNA trainings to leadership. Nebeker says just at Train ND Northwest alone, there are more than 128 unique programs offered.

“We’ve got our CDL program, which is very popular,” explained Nebeker. “And ultimately, a person in four weeks going from not having a CDL to having a CDL. That’s a great way to make money out here in the Bakken. I’ve had one student refer to it as the doctorate of the Bakken. We have our crane operator program.”

He says most programs are about one to four weeks long.

Train ND also partners with school CTE programs to help keep North Dakotans in the state building up the current workforce.

“Connecting with those CTE centers that are being built throughout the state and helping them to provide curriculum into trade, such as CDL, such as crane, such as UAS, and CNA. All of those opportunities to be able to come out of high school ready to go and ready to make money, if they so choose. Or they can continue on is a great opportunity and what an amazing thing that the state of North Dakota is putting together,” said Nebeker.

Most recently, Train ND has established the Train ND Foundation giving scholarships to those who make too much for government assistance but too little to pay for the trainings.

“There’s those people that are kind of in the center that come through our doors and it’s just heartbreaking every time somebody comes through the doors and they just can’t afford to pay for the training. And so we established the foundation to try and help those people out,” said Nebeker.

He says the foundation has already started providing scholarships and doing a lot of work with unmanned aircraft systems, or drones.