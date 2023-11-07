MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After more than a year without a taxi service, a North Dakota-based cab company will now bring three of their public transport vehicles to the Magic City.

The Minot Police Department and Minot City Council members approved three taxis — including a handicapped-accessible vehicle — from a company known as TransportME. The group is already prevalent in Williston, where they operate buses and taxis, and help transport local students and oil field workers. The owner of the cab company says that he hopes to continue to bring more taxis to Minot in the future, if and when they are needed.

“I think that this has been something our city has needed,” said Minot City Council member Scott Burlingame. “The accessible after-hours transportation, especially, has been needed — and I’m glad to say that Minot’s going to have this service again. I’d like to welcome this company to our community.”

If you wish to book a ride on one of the new Minot taxicabs, you can log on to TransportME’s website, or call the company at 701-609-4878.