BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Supreme Court August 17 reversed a decision by a district court that allowed the admission of evidence gathered in a warrantless entry into a semi-trailer truck in a DUI case.

At issue was the distinction between police trespassing into the vehicle without a warrant and what is known as the “community caretaker” exception to a warrant requirement.

In March 2022, two Fargo police officers responded to a complaint about a semi striking a vehicle and then stopping in a parking lot with the engine idling.

One officer went to the driver-side door while a second officer went to the passenger-side door.

The second officer immediately opened the unlocked passenger-side door and stepped up onto the running boards, followed by announcing “Fargo Police.” The officer on the driver’s side began tapping on the outside window with his flashlight and shined the light into the cab.

The driver, Jered Petersen, was asleep in the driver’s seat and did not respond. The officers testified it was difficult to hear because the semi’s engine was running.

The second officer testified that, after standing on the running boards for about a minute, she flipped open Petersen’s wallet lying on the passenger seat. After walking around to the passenger side, the first officer removed Petersen’s identification card.

The second officer then entered the cab, turned the engine off and woke up Petersen. She testified that, at that point, she smelled an odor of alcohol emanating from Petersen and noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes. The officers eventually administered field sobriety tests, a preliminary breath test, and a chemical breath test.

Petersen was charged with being in actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and he ultimately entered a conditional plea of guilty.

In court, Petersen’s attorney moved to suppress the evidence collected in the cab of the semi, arguing police conducted a warrantless entry into the truck, making it an unreasonable search and seizure, violating Petersen’s Constitutional rights.

The court denied the motion, saying it was allowable under the “community caretaker” exception, which allows warrantless entries into private property when:

The action is, “totally divorced from the detection, investigation, or acquisition of evidence relating to the violation of a criminal statute.” When an officer’s objective is to help a person in possible need of assistance.

However, the North Dakota Supreme Court noted the second officer, “immediately opened the semi door without first attempting to elicit a response from the exterior of the semi.”

The court pointed out, “Community caretaking does not give law enforcement unfettered discretion to trespass without taking reasonable steps prior to a warrantless entry. If the officers attempted to ascertain information prior to their warrantless entry into Petersen’s vehicle, they may have served a community caretaking role, depending on what information was gathered from outside the vehicle. Bypassing that necessary step under these circumstances is fatal to the caretaker exception.”

The court concluded, “From this unlawful intrusion into Petersen’s vehicle, the officers were able to obtain information they would not otherwise have been able to obtain, such as the odor of alcohol emanating from Petersen and his bloodshot watery eyes. This warrantless trespass was an unreasonable search in violation of Petersen’s constitutional rights.”

As a result of this, The North Dakota Supreme Court reversed the district court’s order denying suppression of evidence and allowed Petersen to withdraw his guilty plea.

The matter has been sent back to district court for, “further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

You can read the court’s opinion in the matter here.