North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance appears on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)

North Dakota State University quarterback Trey Lance was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minnesota, won the Walter Payton Award and Jerry Rice Award and was named the most valuable player of the 2020 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game.

He was the No. 3 overall pick.

Wednesday on Twitter, Lance said he was excited to see where his journey takes him next.

One more day until the #NFLDraft. Can't wait to see where my journey takes me next. Everything Is Earned. Thank you @PaniniAmerica for helping me tell my story. 🙏 #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/HT8zK1zKLg — Trey Lance (@treylance09) April 28, 2021

He brought his younger brother and dad to the draft in downtown Cleveland.