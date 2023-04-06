BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A woman accused in the murder and death of her five-year-old nephew will face trial in less than two weeks.

During a final dispositional court conference today, District Court Judge David Reich set April 17 for the start of 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle’s trial. She faces two felony charges: Child Abuse and Murder.

On February 18, 2022, Bismarck police responded to a report of an unresponsive five-year-old at a Bismarck home. Officers said they allegedly found the child unconscious, not breathing and suffering from multiple injuries.

Doyle was later charged in the child’s death and reported abuse.

The trial is expected to last five days.

