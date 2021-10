Trick or treating is back at the Governor’s Residence.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, trick or treaters can head to the Governor’s Residence east entrance between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Halloween.

The Department of Transportation will even have snowplows and other equipment on-site for children to see.

The residence is located at 600 E. Boulevard Ave. and parking is available in the Capitol mall loop.