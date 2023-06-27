MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An area health center is now being recognized for helping North Dakotans make healthy lifestyle changes. Trinity Health’s Center for Diabetes Education was recently awarded a certificate of recognition by the CDC for its diabetes prevention program.

Weigh 2 Change is a year-long program that helps people, especially those with prediabetes, make lasting changes to improve their health, lifestyles, and prevent type 2 diabetes.

“There are many people, 96 million people that have prediabetes,” explains Trinity Program Coordinator and Registered Dietician Michelle Fundingsland, “and they may not even know they have prediabetes. That’s why it’s important to ask your provider about labs, and look at the range that you’re in. And if you are in that prediabetes stage, making some lifestyle changes, or if you are a person that needs accountability and just some guidance, this is a program that will be for them.”

While the center did previously receive a certificate from the CDC, the organization now recognizes it as a Full Plus member. This means the recognition will be retained for five years, instead of three. But what exactly does this mean for those in the program?

“Hopefully,” Fundingsland states, “it would help the participants understand that we have a pretty good program here that is sound — and we’re able to retain the participants with engagement and accountability. And that just helps them with behavior change.”

And for those looking to make a behavior change now, Fundingsland has a tip for you.

“We look at the plate a lot,” Fundingsland states, “and look at the food groups, look at the portions. Making sure the portions are right for you. We try not to exclude any food. We try to understand maybe how often or how much we should be eating a certain food. Maybe if it’s not the healthiest, we still try to get it in if it is a favorite. And just understanding how our output, or exercise, helps also manage the quantity or intake, too.”

To be eligible for the Weigh 2 Change program, you must be 18 years or older, at risk of or have prediabetes, and not be overweight or pregnant. Medicare covers the program, but not every insurance does.

Fundingsland says the out-of-pocket cost is about $220, which covers all 22 sessions for the whole year, and that each session generally contains a group of five to ten people. This helps with accountability, but also supports the individuals as they make lifestyle changes and build healthy habits.