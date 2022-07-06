MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Trinity Health is easing its masking requirement for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Thursday.

Face masks will be optional for patients and visitors who are vaccinated and have no respiratory symptoms, like a cough, fever or congestion.

Masks will still be required for people who haven’t been vaccinated or those with respiratory symptoms.

“There will still be specific units and patient situations where masks for patients and visitors are required,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan in a press release, “and staff will continue to wear masks while conducting direct patient care.”

Visitors with symptoms can still be denied entry.

Schwan added the change in mask policy follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.