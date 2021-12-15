Trinity Health Foundation raising funds for new ambulance, says need is rising

More than 30 calls come in to the ground team at Trinity Health First Response in Minot and surrounding communities.

That’s why the Trinity Health Foundation is working to raise money to buy another ambulance to add to their fleet, to meet the increasing demand.

Five vehicles respond to at least 10,000 calls every year. Some calls mean responders will have to travel as far as Fargo, according to Paramedic Capt. Luke Zabka.

“The requests for out of town transport has been increasing quite a lot. It gets to be quite a bit for the ambulance we have. You have to run from one call to the next to the next,” Zabka said.

An additional ambulance is not only needed but it would be large enough to make room for large life-saving equipment and crucial patient care.

“It makes working on a critical patient in the back much more difficult so upgrading to another large box ambulance to add that to the fleet versus the smaller out-of-town vans that we currently have,” Zabka said.

Director of Trinity Health Foundation, Dusty Zimmerman says the increasing calls are because of a growing population and the inability of some smaller towns to meet emergency needs.

“The rural volunteer ambulance services are disbanding or aren’t able to assist as many as they have. So our reach is farther than it has been in the past,” said Zimmerman.

Trinity Health Foundation wants to raise $138,000 to buy an ambulance.

“We’re appealing to the community. We have a very good base of donors that have supported us over the years and they continue to support our efforts and help us with the areas we are in need of like the new ambulance,” said Zimmerman.

When that lifesaving call comes through to Trinity Health First Response, they want to avoid a situation

whereby there are no vehicles to reach patients.

A sixth vehicle, they hope, will minimize the chances of that happening.

So far, Trinity Health Foundation has received a generous donation of $20,000. To learn more about how to support this fundraiser, you may call the foundation or visit their website