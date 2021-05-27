Trinity Health in Minot to end COVID-19 drive-thru testing

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, one area hospital is shifting its focus.

After more than a year of serving the public with drive-thru COVID tests, Trinity Health in Minot has announced they will no longer be doing so.

The decision came after health officials noticed the demand for tests had declined in recent weeks.

The Vice President of Trinity Health tells KX News when they first began at the peak of the pandemic they were swabbing around 200 people a day.

Now, that number is down to double and single digits.

He says while they aren’t offering COVID tests outside of appointments anymore, getting people vaccinated is still a top priority.

“We know how to get out of this thing. We know that vaccines are safe and that they work and the only way out of this is through vaccination and once we reach that critical mass in our population we can start to enjoy the things that we used to enjoy,” Randy Schwan said.

Schwan also tells KX News Trinity Health is offering vaccination appointments five days a week to anyone 12 and older.

Vaccination appointments are available by calling 701-857-2515 for adults and 701-857-5413 for children age 12 and 17. People who live outside of the Minot area may contact their local Trinity Health clinic to schedule an appointment.