MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve shown updates to the new Trinity Health Hospital for the last few years — and now, the community has the chance to see it for themselves.

This Saturday, April 15, community members are invited to the unveiling of the new Healthcare Campus and Medical District. At 11 a.m., there will be a short program and a ribbon cutting and an open house will then follow, with tours running until 2 o’clock.

“We just want to spread the word and show people this great facility that has been made available to the region. Before we open and fill it full of patients we want people to come by and have a chance to walk in, look around, and see what is coming to the region for the future in healthcare,” said Trinity Health Vice President, Randy Schwan.

Schwan says Trinity is hoping to officially open the new facility at the end of the month.

He says to look out on Trinity Health’s social media pages for when the new campus will open — as well as when the downtown ER will close.